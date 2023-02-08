FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department has announced the arrest of a former Fort Bragg soldier in a 2010 cold case murder.

The department’s Homicide Unit charged 41-year-old Joshua Aaron Richardson with the first degree murder in the death of Terrance Omar Plummer Jr. Richardson was an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Bragg when Plummer was killed on May 31, 2010.

Richardson was arrested in Houston, Texas and booked into the Harris County Texas jail, where he is awaiting extradition, police said in a release.

On Monday, May 31, 2010, Fayetteville police officers responded to a call of a possible breaking and entering at a home on the 300 block of Rhew Street at about 8:40 a.m. Officers found Plummer, dead inside the home. It was determined Plummer was stabbed multiple times.

The department says forensic evidence was collected and preserved but Plummer’s death went unsolved for more than a decade. With the evolution of forensic technology, police said they were finally able to identify Richardson as a suspect.

Several agencies including the US Army’s Criminal Investigations Division at Fort Bragg, the Wharton County Texas Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Unit, assisted in the investigation and apprehension of Richardson.

Anyone with additional information about Plummer’s murder is asked to contact Detective C. Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.