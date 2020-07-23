Former Ft. Bragg soldier sentenced after stealing more than $2 million worth of military property

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former member of Ft. Bragg’s 3rd Special Forces Group was sentenced to 25 months in prison for stealing U.S. military night vision goggles, among other items valued at over $2 million.

Bryan Allen, 35, of Lousiana is also ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution to the U.S. Army for theft of property belonging to the military and for aggravated theft.

From December 2016 through June 2018, DOJ officials say Allen stole more than $2.2 million of military property.

Court documents say Allen used his position as property book officer for the 4th Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group at Ft. Bragg to steal items, and then cover the thefts by decreasing the electronic inventory, which reduced the number of those items expected to be located in a physical inventory.

On at least one occasion court documents say, Allen forged the signature of another soldier to cover his theft.

Notable items Allen is accused of stealing includes 43 enhanced night vision goggles, a U.S. military sensitive item made to military specifications, which require “demilitarization” and disposal/destruction, in accordance with the Department of Defense policies.