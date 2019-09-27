Former Ft. Bragg soldier sentenced for selling weapons to Afghan nationals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former Fort Bragg soldier was sentenced Friday after federal prosecutors said he sold weapons to Afghan nationals on the black market.

Prosecutors say Russel Graff, 39, of Newport, North Carolina was sentenced to 52 months imprisonment followed by three years supervised release.

Court documents show Graff was named in an April 2018 indictment charging him with several offenses, including his unlawful possession of machineguns.

In November 2018, Graff plead guilty to that charge.

According to documents, Graff was a Sergeant First Class (E-7) in the United States Department of the Army assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, based at Fort Bragg. His military occupational specialty was a weapons sergeant.

During a search of his residence, authorities recovered eight firearms, six of which were machineguns.

Graff told law enforcement that he brought the weapons back from Afghanistan, but falsely claimed that he cleared the firearms through his Command and U.S. Customs.

Court documents maintain that Graff did not have any permits to possess any National Firearms Act firearms. Graff never obtained a permit to import weapons.

Authorities later uncovered evidence that shows Graff participated in a scheme to steal government property and have it sold on the black market by Afghan nationals. He then sent the money earned back to the U.S. in a storage container.

Documents show Graff used the money to make a down payment on a home, install an indoor pool and buy vehicles for himself and family members.

Graff agreed to forfeit $151,906.11 in connection with the fraud scheme.

“This sentencing is the product of a thorough investigation and demonstrates the effectiveness of joint investigations by the Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) and our law enforcement partners,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert E. Craig, Jr., DCIS Mid-Atlantic Field Office. “DCIS will continue to vigorously pursue corrupt actors whose actions subvert the mission of our brave service members putting their lives on the line each day.”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now