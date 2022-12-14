ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCN) –– A former finance director and account technician for the Town of Spring Lake was sentenced to four years in prison for taking money from the town.

Between 2016 and 2021, 64-year-old Gay Cameron Tucker embezzled more than $500,000, according to U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. In September, she pleaded guilty to embezzlement from a local government receiving federal funds, and aggravated identity theft.

“Public corruption at any level is a crime that affects all of us and undermines our public institutions,” said Easley. “This defendant abused her position of trust by using public funds intended for her local community to pay her own personal expenses. Our office will continue to partner with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute allegations of public corruption.”

In that five-year period, Tucker wrote checks from the town’s bank accounts for her personal use, forging the signatures of other town officials, including the mayor and town manager, Easley said.

These forged checks were made payable to herself, used to cover her personal expenses, and deposited into bank accounts she controlled. In all, Tucker stole $567,070.

During the course of the government’s investigation into Tucker, the town hired a financial consultant to assist with an audit of the town’s finances for 2019 and 2020 and also discovered financial irregulates. Tucker was removed from her position as finance director in March 2021.

Tucker was sentenced to two consecutive two-year prison terms.