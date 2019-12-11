Fort Bragg access point reopens after ‘security incident’

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – An access point at Fort Bragg was closed due to a “security incident,” according to a post to the base’s Facebook page.

At about 6:20 p.m., a driver in a Dodge Ram 1500 couldn’t provide proper identification at the All-American Access Control Point. The driver crashed through a security arm. A second security device was activated and the driver turned the vehicle around and left the installation, officials said.

Reports indicate that Fayetteville police have located the vehicle and possibly the occupants, Fort Bragg officials said in a news release.

“Fort Bragg incorporates a series of protective measures to secure our personnel and operations from a variety of threats,” said Col Phillip Sounia, Fort Bragg’s Garrison Commander. “While we do not know the intent of the individuals that attempted to penetrate one of our access control points, we do know that the training of our Access Control Point guards and our countermeasures are effective.”

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now