FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — The 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg opened its Airborne Innovation Lab on Thursday morning.

The Airborne Innovation Lab provides the ability to solve complex and routine problems by manifesting a culture of problem-solving, design curation and implementing solutions. The lab includes 3D printing and scanning, vinyl cutting and a wood shop.

The opening ceremony was hosted by the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, Major General Chris LaNeve, Command Sergeant Major Bryan Barker, the senior enlisted advisor for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command and civilian leaders from the Army Research Laboratories.

“This first-of-its-kind facility will create an enduring culture of innovation here at Fort Bragg,” Lt. Col. Kyle Kirby said, the 82nd Airborne Division Innovation Chief. “By investing in a center solely dedicated to developing solutions to a myriad of problems, we are ensuring that our Paratroopers continue to lead from the front in a division known for solving the most complex problems.”