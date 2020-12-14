Fort Bragg announces priority plan for administering COVID-19 vaccine

Cumberland County News

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials at Fort Bragg are releasing the priority plan for the COVID-19 vaccine as they get ready for the first few thousand doses to arrive this week.

Following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, health care workers and first responders will have top priority.

Here is the list of priority for military members at Fort Bragg:

  • National mission rorces
  • Immediate response forces
  • Contingency response forces
  • Deploying soldiers
  • Essential personnel
  • High-risk beneficiaries
  • Healthy soldiers and beneficiaries

The vaccines will be administered at Womack Army Medical Center.

Fort Bragg leaders will meet every week to discuss the vaccine plan and provide updates about the implementation.

It is unclear exactly how many doses Fort Bragg will receive every week.

