Fort Bragg announces priority plan for administering COVID-19 vaccine

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials at Fort Bragg are releasing the priority plan for the COVID-19 vaccine as they get ready for the first few thousand doses to arrive this week.

Following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, health care workers and first responders will have top priority.

Here is the list of priority for military members at Fort Bragg:

National mission rorces

Immediate response forces

Contingency response forces

Deploying soldiers

Essential personnel

High-risk beneficiaries

Healthy soldiers and beneficiaries

The vaccines will be administered at Womack Army Medical Center.

Fort Bragg leaders will meet every week to discuss the vaccine plan and provide updates about the implementation.

It is unclear exactly how many doses Fort Bragg will receive every week.