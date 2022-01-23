Fort Bragg continuing to operate on delayed schedule due to black ice

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg will open on a delayed schedule Sunday due to black ice throughout North Carolina.

The military base is planning to delay its opening time for all facilities until 10 a.m. Sunday due to the threat of black ice in the area from this weekend’s winter storms. This comes after Fort Bragg also closed early Saturday night at 6 p.m. for the same threat.

“On Jan. 23 the facilities will have a delayed opening of 10 a.m. except Old Glory, which will open at 8 a.m.,” a news release from Fort Bragg said. “Both commissaries will operate on a delayed opening at 10 a.m. on Sunday.”

Additionally, the news release also said Fort Bragg officials will monitor the weather and make a determination later Sunday on if they will need to close facilities early again and open later on Monday.