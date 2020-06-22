Fort Bragg garrison commander relieved of command amid investigation, officials say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — The garrison commander of Fort Bragg has been relieved of command amid an investigation, U.S. Army officials said Monday.

Col. Phillip Sounia, the garrison commander for Fort Bragg, was removed from the position on Friday, according to a Monday news release from Fort Bragg officials.

The decision to remove Sounia was “due to loss of trust and confidence in his abilities to command,” the news release said.

Officials also said there was “an ongoing investigation.”

Lt. Gen. Douglas Gabram, commander of Installation Management Command, and Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, XVIII Airborne Corps commander, made the decision to remove Sounia, according to the news release.

Until a replacement for Sounia is named, Justin Mitchell, Fort Bragg’s deputy garrison commander, will serve as acting garrison manager, the news release said.

No other information was released.

