Fort Bragg gyms reopen while others across state remain closed

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — While North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper decided to keep indoor fitness centers closed, minus some exceptions for medical reasons, Fort Bragg leaders opened fitness centers back up this week.

Fort Bragg fitness centers are currently open with exceptions, including only allowing active-duty soldiers and first responders inside.

They are screening everyone who comes in, encouraging social distancing, and if you can’t maintain a social distance you’re asked to wear a mask.

There is also extra cleaning happening, limited capacity and shortened hours of operation.

“We have doubled our cleaning efforts,” said Fort Bragg Fitness Facilities Manager Chris Ybarra.

Some areas are still closed off, including locker rooms, saunas and cardio equipment.

Master Sgt. Alex Burnett says he’ll take what he can get because at home workouts just aren’t the same.

“There was a lot of cardio, a lot of bodyweight exercises, but for all of that there’s no real replacing getting in and using weights to get stronger.”

Maintaining physical and mental strength is part of the job for soldiers.

“Being physically fit is one of the cornerstones of our readiness,” Burnett said. “We have soldiers that have to be ready to deploy within 18 hours notice anywhere in the world — when they get there they have to be strong enough, fast enough, and have that physical resiliency to be able to accomplish whatever mission is thrown at them.”