FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Rain delayed much of the setup and rehearsal on Friday for Fayetteville’s annual Fourth of July celebration. Organizers are hoping the weather clears up in order to get everything in place for the event on Monday.

“This is the most important event of the year,” Kris Dalessandro, the Morale, Welfare and Recreation Branch Chief for Fort Bragg said. “It involves everybody within the whole command. It involves all the soldiers helping us set up.”

Fort Bragg is expecting around 50,000 people to attend and country singer Walker Hayes is headlining the free event.

There will be a traditional 50-state flag ceremony, the return of Kiddie Land, a U.S. Army parachute team, a craft beer garden, the Golden Knights, with the event ending with fireworks.

The celebration is open to the public with special event access beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday at the All American, Randolph, Long Street and Chicken Access Control Points.

Guests who do not have Department of Defense identification cards are recommended to apply for a visitor pass prior to the event to make getting in easier.

However, it is not mandatory, and guests can be inspected at the respective four gates.

