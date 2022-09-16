FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg hosted around 600 high schoolers and higher education students on the military base Thursday.

It was Fort Bragg’s Meet Your Army event. The 18th Airborne Corps along with the Army Recruiting Battalion in Raleigh provided an opportunity to potential job seekers. They showcased the advantages of Army service.

“You get to see all the equipment and gear they would us and actual scenarios when they get deployed or go through executing a mission,” Justin Mclean, a high school senior attending the event said.

According to pentagon leaders, the United States military is relying more on military legacy families as recruitment numbers dip. The Army is also offering up to $50,000 in enlistment bonuses to attract recruits.

“A lot of our benefits, all our benefits, they are proven. A lot of these companies and these huge organizations out there, they are just starting to do these benefits now because they are hurting just as well,” Stagg Sargent Andrew Cobo, an U.S. Army Recruiter said.

It’s not about the money for some students.

“I’ve always been that kid. I want to serve my country,” Mclean said.