Fort Bragg identifies soldier killed in single-car crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN )- Fort Bragg officials have identified the soldier killed in a single-vehicle crash earlier this month.

Sgt. Raymond Lopez, 30, of Fresno, California was traveling on Highway 401 in Raeford when he died on Sept. 13. The crash is still under investigation.

In a statement, Lt. Col. Matthew Molly, commander of the 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment called Lopez a leader and friend.

“He embraced every facet of being an 82nd Paratrooper and treated those around him like family. We are all deeply saddened by his tragic loss and are committed to ensuring every resource is made available to his family and peers to help them during this difficult time,” Molly said.

Officials said Lopez first enlisted in the Army in 2013 and graduated as an Infantryman in 2014. He was later assigned to 75th Ranger Regiment as a rifleman, assistant machine gunner and ammunition bearer.

Lopez moved to Fort Bragg in 2016 after being assigned to 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment as a rifleman. Officials said he was then reassigned to G Co, 1-505th PIR where he reclassed military occupational specialty to petroleum heavy vehicle operator in 2019. Sgt. Lopez deployed for eight months to Afghanistan July 2019.

He will be posthumously awarded the Army Commendation Medal and promoted to staff sergeant.