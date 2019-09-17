Fort Bragg man drowns in Texas lake

LAKE TRAVIS, TX (WNCN) – A 22-year-old from Fort Bragg drowned in Lake Travis over the weekend.

Akeem Albert Cameron, 22, of Fort Bragg was swimming in the Thurman Cove area of the lake around 1:15 p.m. when someone saw him struggling to stay above the water, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies, along with several other agencies, responded and began the search for Cameron.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office Underwater Recovery Team took over the after the area was searched.

His body was recovered around 6 p.m. Saturday.

“Detectives are investigating the incident and an investigation into the cause and manner of death is being conducted by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said.

Cameron is the third person to die in Lake Travis in 2019.



