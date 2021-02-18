Fort Bragg officials locate missing soldier

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – UPDATE: Officials say Pfc. Kristen Parness has been found safe.

Fort Bragg officials are asking for help locating a soldier who was last seen early Wednesday morning, a news release said.

Pfc. Kristen Parness, 24, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. She was wearing a black hoodie and cowboy boots. She is about 5-foot-4, has brown eyes and black hair, and has a half-sleeve tattoo on her right forearm, Fort Bragg officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-366-4832 or 910-922-1891.