FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago.

The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.

Officials seek to question the man in the investigation, said Jeffrey Castro, a spokesman for the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

Castro described the man as about 30 to 45 years old, and 5-feet, 8-inches tall “with a muscular build.”

Officials said the man has a “sleeve tattoo” on his right arm and may be driving a dark-colored Nissan SUV.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time,” the news release said.

Castro said anyone with information should contact the Fort Bragg CID Office at 912-318-6113 or 910-908-3430. Information can also be reported anonymously to CID Crime Tips at www.cid.army.mil.