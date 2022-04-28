FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials Thursday cut the ribbon to its new Sexual Harassment Assault Fusion Office inside the Soldiers Support Center.

“I feel that it gives the victim that and the survivor that opportunity, choice, and confidentiality,” said Kimberly Green, Fort Bragg Fusion Director & SHARP program manager.

Green said the center provides survivors with medical support, counseling, and even legal services.

“A one-stop location where they can come to and get assistance right here,” she said.

Fort Bragg is one of six military installations with this pilot program. The military implemented it following the rape and murder of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier nearly two years ago.

Just this week, a military court sentenced a U.S. Air Force General in Ohio after being convicted of sex abuse charges in a separate case.

These are just two of several sex assault and harassment cases involving military members in recent years.

“Sexual harassment is an issue in all organizations. So, doing this here allows us the benefit of having a center where victims have access to everything,” said Commander Scott Pence with U.S. Army at Fort Bragg.

Green said the center will make reporting sexual harassment and assault on the base less intimidating

“Just gives them a sense of I can go to one place everything is going to be here that I need, and I think that provides them with that warm and comfortable feeling,” Green said.

Green said information of victims will be confidential and shared with military leaders on a need-to-know basis.