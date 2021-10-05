Fort Bragg paratrooper dies after being found unresponsive at on-post apartment

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg paratrooper died after being found unresponsive in his on-post apartment on Monday, military officials said Tuesday.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael B. Hamilton died Monday after he was found unresponsive that morning.

He graduated from basic combat training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma in 2006. He arrived at Fort Bragg earlier in the year and was initially assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Artillery Brigade, a news release said.

“Michael was a dedicated Paratrooper, passionate leader, and a loyal friend,” said Lt. Col. Todd Sunday, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division. “He dedicated his life to serving his country and did so with great distinction. His loss will be felt by many in the Army and especially within the All American family.”

The 35-year-old Plano, Texas native had won numerous awards, officials said. They include the Meritorious Service Medal, four Army Commendation Medals, seven Army Achievement Medals, two Navy Achievement Medals, four Army Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with one Campaign Star, Iraq Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, two NCO Professional Development Ribbons, Army Service Ribbon, four Overseas Service Ribbons, NATO Medal, Combat Action Badge, and the Army Parachutist Badge.