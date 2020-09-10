Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in training operation in Georgia, officials say

Fort Bragg, N.C. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, both former Army officers, put out word that they are “open to a bipartisan discussion” of renaming Army bases like North Carolina’s Fort Bragg that honor Confederate officers associated by some with the racism of that tumultuous time. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A paratrooper assigned to Fort Bragg died in a training operation on Wednesday, Fort Bragg officials announced Thursday.

The paratrooper, who was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, died during an airborne training operation at Fort Stewart, Georgia, officials said.

No further information was released as it is being withheld 24 hours until after the paratrooper’s next of kin has been notified.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to officials.

