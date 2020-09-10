Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in training operation in Georgia, officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A paratrooper assigned to Fort Bragg died in a training operation on Wednesday, Fort Bragg officials announced Thursday.
The paratrooper, who was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, died during an airborne training operation at Fort Stewart, Georgia, officials said.
No further information was released as it is being withheld 24 hours until after the paratrooper’s next of kin has been notified.
The incident is currently under investigation, according to officials.
