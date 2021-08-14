Fort Bragg paratrooper found dead in barracks, officials say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier was found dead in a barracks room Friday, officials say.

Pfc. Mikel Rubino, 29, an 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper was found unresponsive, but emergency medical crews declared Rubino dead when they arrived in the barracks, according to a news release from Fort Bragg officials.

Rubino, of Oroville, California, joined the U.S. Army in 2020 and arrived at Fort Bragg in 2021, the news release said.

He leaves behind a wife and daughter, according to the release.

“The loss of Mikel to his family, friends, and fellow paratroopers is a tragedy,” Col. Phillip J. Kiniery III, commander 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, said in the news release.

Rubino served as an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

The incident is under investigation, officials said.

Correction: Officials earlier incorrectly reported Rubino’s age as 21.