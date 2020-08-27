FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A paratrooper from Fort Bragg’s 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division was injured on a live-fire range Thursday, officials say.
The paratrooper received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and is “on his way to recovery,” according to a news release.
“We take the safety and well-being of our paratroopers very seriously and will ensure
both the recovery of this paratrooper and the investigation of the incident are handled
with the utmost care,” said Col. Andrew Saslav, 1BCT Commander.
Fort Bragg officials say the incident occurred during a live-fire exercise on a controlled range and is currently under investigation.
- NC public school administrators warn of potential school employee layoffs, asks GA to intervene
- Fort Bragg paratrooper injured during training exercise
- Raleigh mayor sets curfew for Friday and Saturday nights ahead of planned protests
- Prisoner escapes during job assignment in Wake County
- Triangle food banks get much needed relief after mounting pressure
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now