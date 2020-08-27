Fort Bragg paratrooper injured during training exercise

Fort Bragg, N.C. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, both former Army officers, put out word that they are “open to a bipartisan discussion” of renaming Army bases like North Carolina’s Fort Bragg that honor Confederate officers associated by some with the racism of that tumultuous time. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A paratrooper from Fort Bragg’s 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division was injured on a live-fire range Thursday, officials say.

The paratrooper received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and is “on his way to recovery,” according to a news release.

“We take the safety and well-being of our paratroopers very seriously and will ensure

both the recovery of this paratrooper and the investigation of the incident are handled

with the utmost care,” said Col. Andrew Saslav, 1BCT Commander.

Fort Bragg officials say the incident occurred during a live-fire exercise on a controlled range and is currently under investigation.