Fort Bragg paratrooper killed in rollover crash in Syria, officials say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg paratrooper died in Syria following a crash on Tuesday, according to officials with the 82nd Airborne Division.

Sgt. Bryan Mount, 25, of St. George, Utah, died after sustaining injuries in “a non-combat vehicle rollover accident,” officials said.

According to a news release from Fort Bragg, Mount was a cavalry scout assigned to 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. He died after his Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV) rolled over.

Officials said the crash is under investigation.

“Bryan was an incredible Paratrooper and those who served with him will mourn his loss,” said Lt. Col. Val Moro, commander of 1-73 CAV, in a press release. “He had the unique ability to make everyone laugh no matter who they were or how you were feeling. His Paratroopers looked up to him. His care-free, easygoing personality made him approachable and well-loved. If you had a problem, you could count on Bryan to help. His passing is a tragedy and our prayers are with his family, friends, and those who served alongside him.”

Mount was a combat veteran and deployed with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team in 2017 during Iraq’s liberation of Mosul from the Islamic State, the release said.

“It was his second time serving in combat and we relied on his experience,” said Capt. Reid Jacobson, commander Bravo Troop, 1-73 Cav, in the release. “Bryan was just one of those dependable Paratroopers everyone looked up to and relied upon. He had an easy smile and contagious personality.”

Mount was a three-time volunteer and entered the Army in January 2016. He arrived at Fort Bragg in June 2016, the release said.

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with Combat Device, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge, and the Army Parachutist Badge.

Mount is survived by his wife and parents, officials said.