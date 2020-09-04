Fort Bragg paratroopers complete rollout of new handguns

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg Airborne troops are now using new weapons that replace the handguns they have been using for decades.

The 82nd Airborne Division has completed the deployment of the “modular handgun system” to all units, officials said Thursday.

The new M17 and M18 pistols replace the Beretta M9 pistol and the SIG Sauer M11. Both new pistols are made by SIG Sauer.

The new handguns offer “improved ergonomics and lighter load which increases maneuverability on the drop-zone for our paratroopers,” Lt. Col. Mike Burns, spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division, said in a news release.

Paratroopers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division trained on the M17 pistol earlier this week.

Soon, the division will be the first in the U.S. Army to deploy the new “Integrated Tactical Network,” Burns said.

The new network will introduce drones with vertical takeoff, an enhanced night vision goggle and the Integrated Visual Augmentation System.

Burns said the new goggles will allow “see in the dark and shoot around corners” while the new visual augmentation he described as “think Google glass for combat.”

More headlines from CBS17.com: