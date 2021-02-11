Fort Bragg paratroopers plant 120 trees across community

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Members of the Fort Bragg community planted 120 trees on post this week.

82nd Airborne Division paratroopers planted Willow Oak and Dogwood trees.

More than 200 trees have been planted since November.

Fort Bragg has been hosting monthly Arbor Day events leading up to the national celebration in April.

“Planting trees may be a relatively small thing to do, but it lets the community know the soldiers can improve their footprint, improve their foxhole, and give back to the community,” said Maj. Matthew Schiller.

The next tree planting event at Fort Bragg is March 10.