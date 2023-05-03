FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews spent final hours on Wednesday setting up nearly 30 rides, food booths, and games for the kickoff of the Fort Bragg Fair.

According to Fort Bragg, around 30,000 people attended last year’s fair. Organizers are expecting that same number again this year and calling the 12-day fair one of the best events held at Bragg. This year, there is even a new Fun Slide.

“We cannot only bring something great to our Fort Bragg community, but to our surrounding communities. We open up the base and we let them come on and enjoy what we have to offer,” Jen Fayson, event coordinator for Fort Bragg, said.

After decades, the event will see a name change. Starting next year, it will be known as the Fort Liberty Fair. This, as Fort Bragg and other military installations named after Confederate soldiers are renamed.

“We are sad to see the Fort Bragg go. But we are excited for new things,” Fayson said.

The last day for the Fort Bragg Fair is on Mother’s Day. Attendees must go through a security check to get inside. For a list of items prohibited inside and the cost of tickets at the gate, click here.