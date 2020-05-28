Fort Bragg releases new photo of soldier last seen at Outer Banks campsite

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. Army officials are asking for help locating a Fort Bragg soldier who was reported missing May 23 from North Carolina’s coast.

SPC Enrique Roman Martinez (Fort Bragg)

SPC Enrique Roman Martinez, 21, was last seen at a campsite near Mile Marker 46 on South Core Banks, which is part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore.

Roman-Martinez’s friends reported him missing after his phone and wallet were found at the campsite.

He was last seen shirtless and wearing blue shorts.

He stands around 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Army CID Special Agents at 910-396-8777 or the Military Police Desk at 910-396-1179. They can also contact their local law enforcement agencies.

Anonymous tips can be submitted here.