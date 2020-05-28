FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. Army officials are asking for help locating a Fort Bragg soldier who was reported missing May 23 from North Carolina’s coast.
SPC Enrique Roman Martinez, 21, was last seen at a campsite near Mile Marker 46 on South Core Banks, which is part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore.
Roman-Martinez’s friends reported him missing after his phone and wallet were found at the campsite.
He was last seen shirtless and wearing blue shorts.
He stands around 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should contact Army CID Special Agents at 910-396-8777 or the Military Police Desk at 910-396-1179. They can also contact their local law enforcement agencies.
Anonymous tips can be submitted here.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Zion Williamson seeks to avoid answering questions about improper benefits
- YouTuber, husband permanently place adopted 4-year-old son with autism with ‘new mommy’
- Fort Bragg releases new photo of soldier last seen at Outer Banks campsite
- North Carolina surpasses 25,000 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 25,412
- SC couple charged in death of 4-year-old found stuffed in a drawer