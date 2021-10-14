Fort Bragg soldier arrested, accused of spraying police with chemical agent during Jan. 6 Capitol riot, feds say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN/WROC) — A man who joined the Army in June has been arrested and charged for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

James Mault of Brockport, New York was taken into custody at Fort Bragg on Oct. 6, where he was stationed, according to Col. Joe Buccino with the XVIII Airborne Corp.

Buccino added that Mault enlisted in June 2021 – after the insurrection at the Capitol.

His case is set to be taken over by federal prosecutors.

(USDOJ)

A federal criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday showed Mault climbing a ledge of the Capitol and spraying a chemical agent at law enforcement during the insurrection.

According to the federal order of detention, Mault “must be detained pending trial” because the government has proven:

By clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community.

By a preponderance of evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance as required.

According to the federal complaint, Mault was seen in attendance at the Capitol attack wearing a reddish brown colored hard hat with a sticker of Ironworkers Local 33 of Rochester, New York. An anonymous source contacted the FBI and told officials they saw Mault inside the Capitol while standing next to a police officer who had been killed.

A statement from Ironworks Local 33 of Rochester Thursday to News 8 said “He is not a member, and no further comment.”

According to prosecutors, Anita Mault, James Mault’s mother, was interviewed by FBI Special Agents in January.

She told the FBI that her husband drove a bus of approximately five people, including James Mault, to attend the protest in Washington on Jan. 6. She confirmed to special agents that the man in the reddish brown hard hat was indeed her son.

James Mault was then interviewed by FBI special agents on the same day they spoke with his mother.

He told the FBI he attended the rally and that he wore the hard hat because “he was aware of ANTIFA attacking Trump supporters” and thought the hard hat would provide some level of protection.

James Mault told officials that he was caught up in the crowd which pushed him closer to the Capitol and said he had “no choice but to move forward” because of the press of people behind him, adding that he ended up right next to the Capitol, but denied that entering the building.

James Mault denied assaulting anyone or damaging property, according to the federal complaint.

According to prosecutors, body-worn camera video showed James Mault spraying a chemical agent at law enforcement officers with his left hand.

Mault faces the following charges: