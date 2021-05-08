Fort Bragg soldier charged in fellow female soldier’s murder in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier, 26- year-old Tiara Nicole Vinson of Fayetteville, has been charged in the murder of her fellow active-duty soldier, 22-year-old Kelia Horton of Spring Lake.

Authorities say Horton was shot outside a home in the 1400 block of Ferndell Drive on Friday afternoon.

Horton was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Vinson has been charged with first-degree murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Vinson is currently in custody at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.