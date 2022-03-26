FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A U.S. Army Special Operations Command soldier was found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle on Friday in Fayetteville, Fort Bragg officials announced Saturday.

According to a news release from Fort Bragg, the male soldier was immediately taken to Womack Army Medical Center on Fort Bragg, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is currently under investigation, the release said.

Officials said more information will be available pending the next of kin notification process.