FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fort Bragg soldier who died after being found unresponsive in his vehicle was a 38-year-old man from Greer, South Carolina, a news release said.

Maj. Eric “Adam” Ewoldsen was found unresponsive in his car Friday in Fayetteville. His cause of death is under investigation, Fort Bragg officials said.

Ewoldsen was assigned to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command. He entered the Army in 2007 as an infantry officer. He had previously been stationed at Fort Richardson, Alaska; Fort Benning, Georgia; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; and deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq, the release said.

“The sudden loss of Adam is a tragedy to his family, friends and fellow soldiers,” said Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, U.S. Army Special Operations Command commanding general. “He was an outstanding officer and teammate, and he will be sorely missed. We will mourn his passing, and support his family through this difficult time.”

Ewoldsen graduated from the United States Military Academy in 2007. His awards and honors include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraw Campaign medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon.