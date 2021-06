FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier was killed and two other soldiers were injured in a traffic accident Thursday morning en route to a training range.

Army officials say the accident happened around 9:15 a.m. on Raeford Vass Road near Plank Road.

“The accidental death of this soldier is tragic; my thoughts and prayers are with the family,”

said Col. Scott Pence, Fort Bragg Garrison commander.

Officials have not yet released the names of the soldiers involved in the accident.