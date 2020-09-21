Fort Bragg soldier killed in vehicle accident at Florida Navy base

KEY WEST, Fl. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident at Naval Air Station Key West in Key West, Florida.
Sgt. 1st Class Hector Delgado Ortiz was a Logistics Soldier assigned to the 2nd Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne), John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg.
Ortiz was killed after Navy officials say he was struck by a vehicle on Sept. 14 around 3:15 p.m. by a Navy Security Force civilian at the Navy Exchange on Naval Air Station Key West’s Sigsbee Park Annex.
Officials say the civilian, who has not been identified, was injured in the accident and taken to the hospital, where the civilian was later released.
Ortiz was on a temporary duty assignment to the Special Forces Underwater Operations School
at Key West.
Officials say no other details are available as the incident remains under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Key West Police Department.
