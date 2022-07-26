Keith Wright Jr. of Fayetteville with his four children.

PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials are eulogizing a paratrooper who was beaten, shot and killed over the weekend as a decorated soldier and team player.

As his death remains under investigation without arrests, the U.S. Army installation on Tuesday issued a statement to give a clearer picture of the soldier and his service.

It was just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday that 29-year-old Keith Wright Jr. was killed and four others were injured at a large gathering on Primrose Path just south of Pinebluff. Officials said Wright was pronounced dead on the scene by the responding EMS unit.

On Monday, CBS 17 spoke to the paratrooper’s family. Now Fort Bragg is also adding to the conversation surrounding the tragedy.

In its Tuesday statement, the military base said Wright Jr. was a Staff Sgt. and airborne soldier with their 3rd Special Forces Group. He is from Petersburg, Virginia, and was known by all as a team player.

“He was a caring friend, a non-commissioned officer, and everyone that knew him understood how important his family was to him,” said Col. John D. Bishop, commander of the 3rd Special Forces Group and 1st Special Forces Command at Fort Bragg.

“Keith and his family will always be part of the Tribe. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his loved ones through this unimaginably difficult time,” Bishop added.



The statement from Fort Bragg also gave some background into Wright Jr.’s history of service.

Wright joined the Army in 2012 and arrived to Fort Bragg in 2019. He served as a Supply and

Logistics Specialist and was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Special Forces Group

(Airborne).

Wright was a combat veteran having deployed in support of overseas contingency operations in 2015

and 2016. His awards and decoration include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement

Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service

Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon and the Army Parachutist Badge.