FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials Friday identified the paratrooper who died in a military vehicle crash Thursday that also injured three other soldiers.

Spc. Luis Herrera, 23, of Marion in McDowell County died in the single-vehicle crash that happened during “routine training” at Fort Bragg, a Friday afternoon news release said.

Herrera and the other three soldiers were in a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) at the time of the wreck, officials said Friday.

Herrera was assigned to Raider Company, 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, the news release said.

“Our thoughts and prayers, along with the paratroopers of ‘Geronimo’ 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, are with Spc. Herrera’s wife and loved ones as we mourn the loss of Luis,” Capt. Daigoroh Abreu, his company commander, said in the release.

The 2-501st Parachute Infantry Regiment will host a memorial for Herrera in the coming weeks.

Herrera is survived by his wife, parents, family and friends.

Of the three other soldiers injured in the wreck, one was treated and released. The other two were admitted to Womack Army Medical Center, where they are still undergoing treatment.

“Spc. Herrera was an exceptional Paratrooper and an engaged friend to all those who knew him. Luis was a Soldier’s Soldier who always led by example and never missed a chance to leave a positive impact on those around him,” Col. Theodore Kleisner, commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, said in the news release.

Thursday’s deadly wreck comes nearly eight months after a wreck in a military vehicle also killed one Fort Bragg soldier and injured four others.