FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier who attended the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced by a federal judge on July 15 to nearly four years in prison.

According to Colonel Joe Buccino with the XVII Airborne Corp., Specialist James Philip Mault joined the army in June 2021 – five months after the insurrection.

Mault was arrested at Fort Bragg on Oct. 6, 2021.

An unsealed criminal complaint showed Mault climbing a ledge of the Capitol and spraying a chemical substance at law enforcement.

According to the federal complaint, Mault was seen in attendance at the Capitol attack wearing a reddish-brown colored hard hat with a sticker of Ironworkers Local 33 of Rochester, New York.

(USDOJ)

Mault was charged with:

Assaulting, resisting or impending certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury

Civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building

The United States Justice Department said Mault pleaded guilty to the charges in April.

Mault was sentenced to 44 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He will also pay $2,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, Mault will serve his sentence at a federal prison in Otisville, New York, or at joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.