Fort Bragg soldier returning from Afghanistan surprises family during State of the Union

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — Amy Williams, a mother of a 6-year-old and 3-year-old, lives in Fort Bragg.

Her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Towsend Williams, left seven months ago for Afghanistan, his fourth deployment to the Middle East.

“War places a heavy burden on our nation’s military families,” President Trump said during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Much to Amy’s surprise, Towsend surprised her and their children by entering the gallery and reuniting with his family during Trump’s speech.

