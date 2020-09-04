Fort Bragg soldiers help save lives in major vehicle crashes near base

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Peyton Hibbitt describes the moments after a vehicle overturned outside of his house along Cain Road Tuesday afternoon.

“It was scary, Hibbitt said. “I don’t know what to do, I’ve never been in this situation before so ya I call 911.”

Peyton did his part, then saw a soldier help rescue the man trapped inside.

“They go break out the window, they get this guy,” Hibbitt said.

Fayetteville police say the victim is recovering.

Already this year, at least four Fort Bragg paratroopers have saved the lives of civilians during emergencies including crashes and shootings.

Sgt Brandon Alvarez was driving near I-95 and 295 in June when he saw smoke coming from a semi up the road.

“As we got closer I could smell electrical smoke,’ Alvarez said.

He says people were standing around the semi, but no one was helping the driver and toddler trapped inside.

“That was the frustrating part is all the vehicles that were traveling southbound with the overturned vehicle just stopped behind him and pulled out cell phone cameras,” Alvarez said. “No one assisted the driver.”

As an infantryman, 24-year-old Alvarez has served our country in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

He says his emergency response training kicked in and he remained calm as he rescued the father and son from the burning semi.

“He was attempting to open the door but they’re pretty weighty, especially when you’re fighting gravity.”

Alvarez opened the door, pulled the toddler out then got the driver out.

“Once that door opened though that’s when you could see the flames starting to rush up, so we just got them out of there as quick as we could.”

Thankfully the two made it out safely.

Military officials also tweeted a photo of a crash that happened last month near Fort Bragg, saying Maj. Levi Zok rescued the driver and provided lifesaving aid, which kept the driver from bleeding to death.