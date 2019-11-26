Fort Bragg soldiers prepare massive Thanksgiving feast

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – An early holiday meal for Fort Bragg soldiers and their families on Tuesday.
Some soldiers began smoking meat late Monday and others came to help at 3 a.m. at the 3rd Brigade Combat Team dining facility.
They’re making a Thanksgiving feast:
- 18 turkeys and other meat
- 36 pecan pies
- 36 pumpkin pies
All of the food is being served by leaders across the Brigade.
Lots of teamwork goes into making this possible.
Major General James Mingus toured the facility.
It’s a way to say thank you to these soldiers while the majority are deployed to Afghanistan right now.
For the cooks, the job gives them a chance to show off their skills
One of the most important displays is the memorial section out in the dining room.
It’s dedicated to fallen soldiers – including the three from the brigade who died in combat this year.