Fort Bragg soldiers prepare massive Thanksgiving feast

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – An early holiday meal for Fort Bragg soldiers and their families on Tuesday.

Some soldiers began smoking meat late Monday and others came to help at 3 a.m. at the 3rd Brigade Combat Team dining facility.

They’re making a Thanksgiving feast:

18 turkeys and other meat

36 pecan pies

36 pumpkin pies

All of the food is being served by leaders across the Brigade.

Lots of teamwork goes into making this possible.

Major General James Mingus toured the facility.

It’s a way to say thank you to these soldiers while the majority are deployed to Afghanistan right now.

For the cooks, the job gives them a chance to show off their skills

One of the most important displays is the memorial section out in the dining room.

It’s dedicated to fallen soldiers – including the three from the brigade who died in combat this year.