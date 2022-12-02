Today hundreds of Fort Bragg soldiers ranked staff sergeant or lower lined up in their cars for a free Christmas tree (Justin Moore/CBS 17).

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – The Trees for Troops Program is spreading holiday cheer at Fort Bragg.

Friday, hundreds of Fort Bragg soldiers ranked staff sergeant or lower lined up in their cars for a free Christmas tree as growers from across the United States donated the trees.

FedEx delivers them on behalf of The Christmas Spirit Foundation to Fort Bragg and other U.S. military installations for this annual event that has a special meaning to military families, especially single soldiers.

“A lot of the hardships single soldiers go through is they are not able to go home. They can’t afford a plane ticket. They don’t have any friends or family here. So, we try to make their time on base as enjoyable as possible by doing little events such as giving away free trees,” Jakoby Mallory, the President of Fort Bragg Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers said.

Trees for Troops has donated nearly 300,000 real Christmas trees to servicemembers over the last 17 years. To learn more about the program click here.