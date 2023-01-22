FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier living in Fayetteville is offering a $500 reward after he said someone stole a package containing his great grandfather’s World War I military items.

At about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Ben White said his surveillance camera captured a woman walking up to his home on Spring Street in the Haymount neighborhood and taking a package from his porch.

In the video he provided CBS 17, a woman can be seen running up to the porch, picking up the package and hurrying back to her car.

Ben White shared the following surveillance video with CBS 17:

White said the car appears to be a blue four-door Porsche Cayenne and there appeared to be someone else in the passenger seat.

He described the woman as wearing a bun with brown hair, a pink coat and pajama pants.

CBS 17 has reached out to Fayetteville police for more information.

White said the box on his porch contained the following items of his great-grandfather’s:

  • Blue denim duffel bag marked “PVT Geo. M. White, England/France, 1916/1917” and “HOLD”
  • U.S. Army brodie helmet (M1917)
  • Boots
  • Gas mask bag
  • Medical bag

Ben White said he is currently serving in the Army just like his grandfathers before him, and that he is stationed at Fort Bragg.