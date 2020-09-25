Fort Bragg spouses share addiction recovery stories as part of National Recovery Month

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — As part of National Recovery Month, Fort Bragg is highlighting the help available for military families struggling with addiction.

CBS 17 talked with military spouses about their recovery journey.

Kate S., who did not use her full name, says she started drinking alcohol at 11-years-old. She says talking about her problems with other people going through the same thing has helped her stay sober for more than 30 years.

“My family is very supportive,” Kate said. “My friends were very supportive, but it was much more helpful to talk to people who understood from personal experience what it was like.”

Jenny Schumacher says she first turned to pills after being severely injured in a car crash.

She says after years of addiction, she’s been sober for 10 years thanks to her faith and support from others in the recovery community.

“I began to say ‘yes, I do have a problem’,” Schumacher said. “I began to reach out in the community and use the church as my accountability partner.”

The Army Substance Abuse Program at Fort Bragg partners with Womack Army Medical Center to offer outpatient services and support groups.

“We want to make sure that people feel comfortable that when they come in they will receive the help they need, and remove any type of stigma that may be attached with coming in and getting help,” said Jacqueline Truitt, the director of the addiction medicine intensive outpatient program.

The theme to recovery month is “Join the Voices of Recovery: Celebrating Connections.”

Fort Bragg employees say one of the keys to staying sober is being able to connect with others who are going through the same struggles.

“When you hear real-life stories of how people have experienced challenges and they have reached out and found ways to turn their lives around in the direction they want, if I’m listening to that I’m like ‘hey if they can do it, I can do it’,” said Lisa Lofton-Berry, the program coordinate for the Fort Bragg Employee Assistance Program.

