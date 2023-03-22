FORT BRAGG, N.C (WNCN) — Fort Bragg will officially redesignate to Fort Liberty in a June 2 ceremony.

The U.S. Department of Defense announced the name change in January after concluding its Naming Commission Process.

Defense Sec. Lloyd J. Austin III accepted the renaming recommendations in September 2022, but official announcement came Jan. 5 to “begin full implementation of the Commission on the Naming of Items of the Department of Defense recommendations.”

“The name Liberty honors the heroism, sacrifices, and values of the Soldiers, Service Members, Civilians, and Families who live and serve with this installation. We view this as the next chapter in our history and look forward to honoring the stories of our military heroes from every generation and walk of life,” stated a Fort Bragg news release on Tuesday.

Fort Bragg is currently in the planning process for the name redesignation which will be a phased approach culminating with the June ceremony, the release stated.

It was decided Fort Bragg would receive a new name after U.S. Congress passed the national defense authorization act. It required the renaming of all 10 U.S. Military installations named after Confederate soldiers.