Fort Bragg troops making 600 masks daily, using 3-D printer to assemble face shields

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Some Fort Bragg soldiers are adapting to the challenging times by taking part in Operation Dragon Mask.

It’s to help boost the supply of personal protective gear in response to COVID-19.

Parachute riggers with the 647th Quartermaster Company are making at least 600 masks a day, while other soldiers are assembling face shields with the help of 3-D printers.

“You don’t necessarily have to be overseas in combat to make a difference for your country, you can do it here in the United States,” said Capt. Anthony Williams.

North Carolina State University donated the material needed to make the masks.

“You will be surprised on how quickly we can come up with solutions to address challenges,” said Capt. Colby Miller.

Operation Dragon Mask is personal to Miller, as his mom Lisa works as a nurse at a Georgia hospital.

“They’re wearing the same face mask for five days, six days at a time,” Miller said.

Williams’ mom is also a nurse.

“She’s constantly around positive COVID-19 patients daily, so hopefully these masks make it down to her,” Williams said.

As they continue their mission at Fort Bragg, the soldiers are keeping their moms in mind.

“I know at the end of the day, she’s doing her part and she’s doing what she loves, which is helping people,” Miller said.

“This is everyone’s fight,” Williams said. “We all gotta pull our weight and together as a country, unified and strong, we will get through this.”

