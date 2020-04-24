Fort Bragg troops to deploy to Iraq in summer

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg troops will deploy to Iraq in the summer, the Army announced on Thursday.

The 2nd Brigade Combat Team will replace the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation “to support the United States’ commitment to Operation Inherent Resolve,” the Army said in a statement.

“Our paratroopers are honored to answer our nation’s call to deploy and work alongside the international coalition in support of Operation Inherent Resolve,” said Col. Jason Curl, commander of the 2nd BCT. “The Falcon Brigade is ready, trained and led by an exceptional group of men and women.”

