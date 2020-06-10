Fort Bragg virtual job fair to be held Wednesday

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Disabled American veterans and recruiting military team members are holding a virtual career fair Wednesday.
The fair is for transitioning members of the military, veterans, National Guard members, reserve members, and military spouses.
The Fort Bragg Area Military Virtual Career Fair runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information and to register for the job fair, click here.
