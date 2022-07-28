FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Army Forces Command across Fort Bragg participated in a two-day summit Wednesday and Thursday focusing on the development of soldiers and their families.

“America’s Response Force: Ready Today, Ready Tomorrow” was the theme of the U.S. Army Warfighter Summit & Exposition development forum that also highlighted the professionals who support America’s Warfighters, an official release said.

Presented topics included, but were not limited to, six warfighting functions and highlight the way Army operational forces can sharpen their capability edge for winning throughout the expanded competitive space.

Speakers included Gen. James McConville, Chief of Staff from the U.S. Army, Gen. Andrew Poppas, Commanding General for the U.S. Army Forces Command and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston.

Ray Duffy contributed to this article.