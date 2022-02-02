Fort Bragg’s congressman releases statement on troop deployment amid Ukranian tension

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (R) released a statement Wednesday afternoon following President Joe Biden’s decision to send more than 2,000 Fort Bragg troops to Europe amid the Ukraine tension with Russia.

“The deployment of 2,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division and XVIII Airborne Corps to aid our NATO allies underscores the vital role America’s Immediate Response Force plays in the defense of our nation,” Hudson said.

Hudson represents the 8th District, which includes Fort Bragg and stretches over to Concord.

He continued, “Renee (his wife) and I are praying for these soldiers and their safe return home. We also pray for the families they leave behind and honor the sacrifices they too make every day.”

The Pentagon confirmed Wednesday approximately 1,700 service members of the 82nd Airborne Division will deploy to Poland, while 300 service members of the 18th Airborne Corps will deploy to Germany.

The military moves come amid stalled talks with Russia over its military buildup at Ukraine’s borders, the Associated Press said.

The Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the troops’ deployment will happen in the coming days and operate under U.S. command.

“These are not permanent moves,” he said, stressing that the purpose is to reassure allies at a time of heightened tension over Russia’s unusual buildup of military forces along Ukraine’s border. He also said the Biden administration had previously announced 8,500 troops would be on alert but did not commit to deploying them.