FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Liberty announced Monday morning that 1,500 troops will deploy during the fall routine rotation of forces.

The 82nd Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade, also known as “Pegasus”, will deploy to U.S. Central Command area of operations during the fall rotation of forces.

Fort Liberty said Pegasus will replace the 185th Extraordinary Combat Aviation Brigade, Mississippi Army National Guard with about 1,500 troops with aircraft and ground equipment.

Pegasus will continue operations under Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve to help, advise and enable partner forces in the region.

“We are ready to assume the mission from the 185th ECAB and continue to strengthen our security cooperation with our Partnered Forces,” said Col. Khirsten Schwenn, commander of the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade. “Our Soldiers and Aviators have been training hard and are ready to reinforce our enduring commitment to the security and territorial defense of our regional partners.”

Fort Liberty said the brigade logged over 1,800 flight hours, conducted three major Brigade-focused collective training exercises and eight gunneries to prepare for their upcoming deployment.

Fort Liberty did not say when or where the troops will deploy to.