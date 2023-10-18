FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Liberty will host its Annual Retiree Appreciation event Friday and Saturday.

The annual event celebrates the service of retired service members and their families, according to a news release. It allows veterans to update paperwork, receive health services, and gain information about available resources on Fort Liberty and in the local community.

The event will kick off with the Retiree Golf Tournament at Stryker Golf Course on Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Saturday, welcome remarks and a TRICARE and VA brief will take place at 9 and 11 a.m. in the Weaver Auditorium of Womack Army Medical Center, the release states. Health services will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at WAMC. Personnel services will be available at the Soldier Support Center from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Throughout the day on Saturday, there will be numerous medical and dental services, classes, and information on services available for retirees. Appointments will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Services include assistance preparing wills, living wills, and advanced directives.

Health services include blood pressure screenings, flu shots, tobacco cessation resources, oral cancer screenings, TBI education, and more.

Information resources available will include Family Advocacy, nutrition, Behavioral Health, Blood Donor Center, Chaplain/Pastoral care, vision and optometry information, yoga, and more.

Veterans and families can participate in a Shred-A-Thon to dispose of old paperwork, documents, computer hard drives, and cell phones. This will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fort Liberty Classified Material Destruction Facility located in Building C at 1629 Ardennes St.

A Retiree Bowling Tournament will complete this year’s Retiree Appreciation Days. The Saturday tournament will begin at 2 p.m. at Dragon Lanes on Fort Liberty. Pre-registration is required for golf and bowling tournaments.

Veterans must have a valid DOD ID card to receive services. Veterans without a DOD ID should bring their DD214 and two forms of identification (such as driver’s license, passport, or birth certificate) to ID Card Services in the Soldier Support Center.

For more information on acceptable forms of identification, call (910) 396-9624 or 396-9339.

For more information on Retiree Appreciation Days, call the Retirement Services Office at 910-396-5304.