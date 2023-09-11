FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) – It was a quiet and solemn morning at the Eternal Flame on Fort Liberty Main Parade Field on Monday.

Top U.S. Army commanders on post commemorated the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks with wreaths at the Eternal Flame on Fort Liberty, a 21-gun salute, and taps.

“On 9/11 you’re always very thankful. You’re thankful for everybody and what they did 22 years ago,” Lieutenant General Christopher Donahue said.

Donahue. who is the Commanding General for Fort Liberty and 82nd Airborne Corps, said he doesn’t often discuss his whereabouts on September 11, 2001.

“I was actually a joint staff intern, and I was with the incoming chairman,” he said.

Donahue and General Richard Myers were at the United States Capitol when the attacks began.

“Condoleezza Rice called on his cellphone, I answered it and she started to describe what was playing out and we rushed back to the Pentagon,” LTG Donahue said.

The attacks led to Fort Liberty deploying more troops to Iraq and Afghanistan than any other installation.

“An attack has not happened again on our soil. That was our goal. It’s not over. There are people on this installation to make sure that doesn’t happen every day,” LTG Donahue said.

More than 20 years later, many soldiers at Fort Liberty weren’t even alive at the time of the attacks. It’s part of the reason why Fort Liberty does its Sunset Liberty March daily.

“Every night at sunset we honor everybody from this installation prior to 9/11 and after 9/11 who gave their lives,” Fort Liberty Commanding General said.